Before Democrats do anything, they should follow up on the party leadership’s stated intentions to take the legislative high ground. That means abandoning the so-called Hastert Rule, which as currently interpreted turns control of the legislative agenda over to the most radical party faction and including willing Republicans in negotiations to deal with the issues mentioned. That would be the most likely road to balanced, enduring legislative solutions and will make it all the more difficult for the Senate (and ultimately the White House) to ignore the House’s broad-based, consensus proposals.

Phineas Fiske, Barnstable, Mass.