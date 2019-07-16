Regarding Josh Rogin’s July 12 Friday Opinion column, “The moment of truth for U.S.-Turkey relations”:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to violate NATO protocol by purchasing Russian-made surface-to-air missiles is more than just a moment of truth; it is the last straw. Turkey’s adoption of the Russian S-400 antiaircraft system that military leaders say could jeopardize the F-35 combat aircraft is just the latest in a string of actions that undermine NATO’s mission.

As NATO’s campaign against the Islamic State was getting underway, Mr. Erdogan long refused access to Incirlik Air Base, forcing planes to launch from farther away. Rather than join the effort to destroy the Islamic State, Erdogan preferred to sit back and allow the terrorist organization to kill as many of America’s People’s Protection Unit (YPG) allies as possible as part of his broader campaign against the Kurds. When Turkey finally entered the conflict, its involvement was clearly a pretext for further anti-Kurdish aggression — aggression that threatened U.S. forces stationed alongside the YPG. Turkey appears to have won that round when President Trump decided to unilaterally abandon the United States’ Kurdish allies, but Mr. Erdogan’s willingness to fight a NATO ally to attack the Kurds is unacceptable. Beyond its increasing hostility to NATO’s objectives and coziness with Russia and Iran, Turkey’s authoritarian turn under Mr. Erdogan — though likely unconcerning to a U.S. president publicly enamored of several dictators — goes against NATO’s traditional support for democratic values.

Mr. Erdogan’s Turkey is rapidly moving in a direction that makes its continued membership in NATO untenable.

Oliver Kendall, Washington

