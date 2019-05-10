An additional 1,800 students, those who were not the ones shattered by the bullets at the STEM School Highlands Ranch near Denver last Tuesday, were traumatized by witnessing and knowing they and their friends were the subject of another attempted mass murder of schoolchildren [“1 student dead, 7 injured in shooting at suburban Denver charter school,” Politics & the Nation, May 8].

In other countries, traumatizing children is a cost of civil war or invasion. In the United States, it is the price our children pay so that some people can enjoy their guns — and so the profitable business of selling guns can continue unabated. Shame on the adults and manufacturers who support this madness.

Mitchell Zimmerman, Palo Alto, Calif.