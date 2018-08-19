Marc A. Thiessen’s assessment of President Trump’s lack of popularity was limited to such a degree that it came across as an apology [“Why isn’t Trump more popular?,” op-ed, Aug. 15].

Mr. Trump’s lack of condemnation of white nationalists is but a single corruption and is only a representative example of the total ethical and moral bankruptcy of the man.

Mr. Trump is unpopular because he is unfit to hold the office of the president of the United States. The fact that some policies that his administration carries out are looked upon with favor by some is an accident of his whims coinciding with citizens’ serious interests in good government. There are more than enough negative and downright evil actions taken in the name of his administration to erase any doubt that the man’s actions are governed by an unquenchable desire for self-aggrandizement as opposed to any interest he might have in this nation or its citizens. That’s why Mr. Trump is unpopular.

Chaz Kerschner, Chevy Chase

When Marc A. Thiessen asked why President Trump isn’t more popular, I wondered whether he had been awake these past two years. Fortunately, a majority of the citizens recognize that the economic boom and the tax breaks are affecting the upper 5 percent of taxpayers and their corporations. Also, the recovery was well underway when Barack Obama was president.

Mr. Thiessen overlooked our loss of stature in the world, our president’s ignorance on climate change, his misogyny and subtle racism, his ridiculous trade policies, his cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his from-the-seat-of-his-pants tweets.

Mr. Thiessen lauded Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court appointments (one so far and one in the wings). These right-leaning justices will certainly make their mark for generations, I fear by stripping rights from the citizens and giving power to those who have lined the pockets of our legislators.

Perhaps Mr. Thiessen should occasionally get out of the American Enterprise Institute and see what’s really happening.

George Smith, Frederick