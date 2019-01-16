The Jan. 15 editorial “Congress, send a deal to Mr. Trump” noted that Congress is a separate branch of government from the president. But someone should please tell Congress that it is not a coequal branch of the federal government — it does not have to wait for the president’s approval to pass legislation. The wrongheaded idea about “coequal” may derive from misguided teaching in elementary school about “separate but equal.” Regardless, clinging to such platitudes is not okay for anyone who purports to be an elected leader.

Article I establishes Congress as the lead branch and, critically, the legislative function as the first pillar of government. Indeed, the power to legislate is important enough — and arguably dangerous enough — that the Constitution divides it between two houses and the executive.

This is so obvious that when congressional leaders invoke the decidedly misguided term “coequal branches,” one must infer they do so to deflect from their own failure or unwillingness to govern. (If they really do not understand this, they need to figure it out or make room for somebody who does.)

Everyone who serves in the federal government takes an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. We can no longer allow our elected officials to shirk their sworn duty by hiding behind specious claims of “coequal branches” of government.

Citizens must demand that Congress pass bills to open the government, work with the executive branch if it can, override vetoes if not and stop using the obnoxious term “coequal branches” as an excuse for a lack of courage to govern.

Timothy Pemberton, Springfield