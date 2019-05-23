Petula Dvorak’s May 21 Metro column, “Citizen tattling is D.C.’s worst idea ever,” was filled with scary scenarios about citizen reporting. But citizen reporting of unsafe driving has been working just fine in one small area of the D.C. government. The D.C. Department of For-Hire Vehicles allows anyone to submit complaints against taxi drivers who drive or park their cars in a manner that endangers people walking, biking and riding scooters on D.C. streets. From my experience, it is the only D.C. agency willing and able to enforce rules with any effectiveness.

That system has not resulted in chaos, assaults, communism or fascism. The District should broaden that type of system to cover Uber/Lyft drivers and expand to the appropriate agency, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, for all other drivers.

Joshua Hertzberg, Washington