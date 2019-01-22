Regarding the Jan. 20 front-page article “A $450 meal, $45 whiskey: Regulators ring up charges”:

The most outrageous thing about the over-the-top expense spending by J. Mark McWatters, head of the National Credit Union Administration, is that it is not illegal. Does he have an inkling about what the concept of public service entails? That’s far from unusual these days, but again, we see that federal law and even his own agency rules don’t prohibit his $43 halibut, $45 glasses of whiskey, $250 limo rides or hours-long soirees with — you guessed it — lobbyists who used to work with the agency.

This is another example of the corruption of public institutions. I’m sure the 111 million credit union members who pay for this Marie Antoinette existence would like to ride this guy out of his job on a rail.

There is no more expressive comment from Mr. McWatters, who spent nearly $22,000 for new furniture in an office he rarely uses, according to The Post, than his defense to investigators about the limo, without which he’s forced to rely on ordinary Uber drivers. “I’m schlepping around in somebody’s Civic,” he was quoted as saying.

Oh, the horror!

Larry Carson, Columbia