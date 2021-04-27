The Obama administration developed rules to deal with methane, which is the primary component of natural gas. When burned, methane produces about half the amount of carbon dioxide as coal, so it can be a useful bridge to a non-carbon future. But if methane wafts into the air uncombusted, it is an extremely potent greenhouse agent on its own. It is shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, but it traps heat about 84 times more efficiently over 20 years. So methane leaks in drilling and transporting natural gas can negate the climate benefits of switching from coal to gas to generate electricity.
Unlike many environmental problems, the answer to this one is easy: require drillers, pipeline companies, storage tank operators and others to minimize methane leaks all along the natural gas supply chain. These companies can sell the gas they save, offsetting the cost of more conscientious maintenance. This logic is so compelling that many oil and gas companies support federal methane regulations.
One of the most irrational moments in President Donald Trump’s anti-environmental frenzy came last August, when his administration moved to cut requirements that natural gas equipment installed after 2015 be inspected every six months and that any leaks be repaired within 30 days of detection. The Senate’s Wednesday vote would halt the Trump rollback using the Congressional Review Act, which provides lawmakers a streamlined process to reverse recent executive branch regulatory decisions.
A new study in the journal Environmental Research Letters found that existing technology could halve methane emissions by 2030, cutting the rate of global warming by as much as 30 percent. This would require effort on the part of oil and gas companies, ranchers and landfill operators, and government programs to plug abandoned wells.
Wednesday’s Senate vote should be just a start. The EPA should expand methane regulations to equipment installed before 2015, and Congress should embrace President Biden’s plan to seal old wells and cut methane emissions in other parts of the economy. Doing so would make a large and immediate difference, both in staving off climate change and in repairing the United States’ international reputation.
Read more: