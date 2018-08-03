When reading Gene Weingarten’s July 22 Washington Post Magazine column, “Best served cold,” I was hopeful that Weingarten would share a reflective, thoughtful perspective on the Red Hen incident in Lexington, Va., in which White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave. Instead, he and his colleagues put a lot of effort into coming up with clever ways to insult her by dishing out sarcasm and meanness by the shovelful and missed an opportunity to perhaps strike a chord of civility or call a truce to rampant nasty negativity.

I don’t agree with Sanders’s politics. I have marched a few times since her boss landed at the White House. But I refuse to accept that it’s okay to employ hate speech or treat others with disrespect just because of who they work for or their political affiliation.

Here’s a thought: Why not take the column and use it as a way to share positive or encouraging news, or warm thoughts about people making strides with challenges?

Weingarten should stop fueling the flames of hate. It’s not okay to be rude. (And that goes for the Red Hen owner, too, and anyone on the hate train.)

If Sanders came into my restaurant, instead of denying her a meal, I would tell her I would take all of the money from her meal and drinks and dessert and donate it to a good cause, maybe to the shelter in central Virginia that is housing immigrants waiting to find out if they are being deported, or to Everytown for Gun Safety. I doubt that she would get up and storm out; I have a feeling she would respect me. I’m not so sure that Weingarten would.

Tara Leigh Fulks, Reston