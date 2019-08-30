The Aug. 22 front-page article “A community built to last” was very inspiring and uplifting. As I read the article, a part of Virginia history was unveiled that I never knew, even though I grew up in rural Southampton County, home of Nat Turner. Hampton, Va.’s, Aberdeen Gardens housing project evolved in the 1930s with two-story brick houses built by African Americans for African Americans. This piece of history provides hope for the dilapidated rowhouses of Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago and other inner cities across the nation that are populated with the descendants of slaves who migrated from the South in search of a better life.

These dream homes in Hampton emerged because of a grant written by leaders from Hampton Institute for President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. According to the article, whites tried to take the properties until the president of Hampton University appealed to Eleanor Roosevelt, who visited the neighborhood and declared, “They will not be moved.” The houses still stand just like the “Emancipation Oak,” which served as a place to train teachers and now is on the Hampton University campus. Can this community effort be duplicated today? Yes. We can call it Project 2019. Eliminate urban blight and provide housing for working families whose dreams have been deferred.

This article showed the power of historically black colleges and universities, the impact of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, the strength of Eleanor Roosevelt, and the skill of the African American architects and builders who created these dream homes in the 1930s.

Evelyn Adkins Carter, Upper Marlboro

Read more letters to the editor.