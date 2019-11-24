The editorial also asked if Sixteen Thirty’s donors are “part of a larger network of dark money.” CRC has that answer, too. The Sixteen Thirty Fund is managed by Arabella Advisors, as is New Venture Fund and two more politically active nonprofits. To see their interlocking nature, note that Sixteen Thirty Fund claims zero employees on Page 1 of its 2018 Form 990. On Page 59, a footnote reveals “New Venture Fund (NVF) is the paymaster for Sixteen Thirty Fund payroll. NVF pays the salary and immediately invoices Sixteen Thirty Fund, which reimburses the full amount.”