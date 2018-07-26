In his July 24 op-ed, “An ‘Origin’ story missing a leap of faith,” a review of “Origin Story,” Michael Gerson accused the book’s author, David Christian, of repeating “the defining mistake of scientism: the unquestioned assumption that all rational knowledge is scientific knowledge.”

But it is Mr. Gerson who was mistaken. Rational knowledge is not private knowledge. It requires verification. That requires evidence that is open to all to inspect. It cannot be simply made up and accepted as true because it makes us feel good. That’s called wishful thinking.

The author of the book Mr. Gerson reviewed does not make claims beyond what evidence supports. Scientists are free to ask any questions they want, but they are not free to make up the answers. That is the significant distinction between science and religion that Mr. Gerson failed to recognize.

Bruce Grant, Charlottesville