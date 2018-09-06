Regarding the Sept. 2 front-page article “A long, strange trip to missile command”

Lt. Col. Stephen L. Meister, an anti-nuke protester turned nuclear missile commander, speaks of his job as “a great mission . . . an amazing mission.” Unfortunately, he is woefully misguided (and should have stuck to his previous beliefs). It is a murderous, immoral mission, indiscriminately targeted to massively destroy innocent and defenseless civilians. How does that, in any way, defend our ideals? Nuclear warfare is clearly against our national interest; the resulting nuclear winter would likely bring about the end of the civilized world. (The best solution would be to abolish all these weapons.) A human-interest story about someone who staunchly believes in his job in nuclear warfare in no way mitigates these horrifying facts.

Steve Buff, Columbia

Lt. Col. Stephen L. Meister, the new commander of a nuclear missile squadron, is portrayed as having had a mature change of heart from his clearly misguided youth when he had long hair and opposed nuclear weapons. At one point, he placed origami peace cranes on the fence around a Minuteman III silo as part of a peace demonstration. Now a grown-up and a true believer in nuclear weapons, Meister is “unflinching about his willingness to launch a nuclear warhead.”

In “When Reagan stared into the nuclear abyss,” the Sept. 2 Book World review of Marc Ambinder’s “The Brink: President Reagan and the Nuclear War Scare of 1983,” we learned about an event that most people are unaware of: a very close call in which the United States almost had a nuclear war with the Soviet Union because of misunderstandings. The reviewer concluded that “the continued existence of nuclear weapons remains a major threat to the human race in the 21st century.” Former defense secretary William J. Perry has said there is approximately one close call similar to this every eight years and that we are on this planet now because of luck, but he doesn’t believe our luck will hold. Mr. Perry says we are sleepwalking into a catastrophe. Meister, it seems to me, was wiser in his youth.

Bob Cooke, Gaithersburg