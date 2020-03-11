Further, this levy is regressive in three ways. First, low-wage workers start paying the tax earlier in life than the well-to-do. A non-college high school graduate starts working and paying the tax as early as age 17 or 18, while his college-bound colleagues pay nothing until they graduate and begin careers. To make things even more regressive, the low-wage worker collects less at the end of life because low-income folks die, on average, eight or 10 years earlier than college graduates. On top of that, there are virtually no payroll taxes on income above $137,700, so the rich get an additional break.
A one-year suspension of this levy, as Mr. Ludwig suggests, would create jobs, boost the economy and help the poor and near-poor. What’s not to like?
Phil Harvey, Cabin John