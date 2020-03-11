In his March 8 Outlook essay, “A tax cut both parties like and that helps the economy? Believe it.,” Eugene Ludwig pointed out that the payroll tax is retrograde, regressive and utterly inappropriate in today’s world. But it is even worse than Mr. Ludwig stated. The tax consists of 12.4 percent for Social Security and 2.9 percent for Medicare, or 15.3 percent of every dollar earned on a regular job. The employer matches this, also paying 15.3 percent. This tax is imposed on the first and every dollar earned. If a high school student earns $400 mowing lawns, he is obliged to pay the tax, as is the payer. This is absurd.

Further, this levy is regressive in three ways. First, low-wage workers start paying the tax earlier in life than the well-to-do. A non-college high school graduate starts working and paying the tax as early as age 17 or 18, while his college-bound colleagues pay nothing until they graduate and begin careers. To make things even more regressive, the low-wage worker collects less at the end of life because low-income folks die, on average, eight or 10 years earlier than college graduates. On top of that, there are virtually no payroll taxes on income above $137,700, so the rich get an additional break.

A one-year suspension of this levy, as Mr. Ludwig suggests, would create jobs, boost the economy and help the poor and near-poor. What’s not to like?

Phil Harvey, Cabin John