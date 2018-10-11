Regarding the Oct. 8 editorial “What’s in a grade?”:

As chair of the Statewide Mathematics Group, which consists of mathematicians from all of Maryland’s public higher-education mathematics departments (both community colleges and four-year colleges and universities), I need to note that the Statewide Mathematics Group reacted strongly against a policy that has most certainly resulted in grade inflation. Here are observations from higher-education mathematics faculty:

● Students take the exams less seriously, which negatively affects their learning.

● In the long run, it means students are not as well prepared for college and careers.

● Admissions of students to college may be negatively affected.

Also, as a long-term faculty member of the University of Maryland, I have witnessed results of such a policy. One student wanted me to give credit for an exam problem for which the student had written nothing.

I agree that the time has come to reconsider this policy.

Denny Gulick, College Park