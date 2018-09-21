Anyone who remembers the reporter and columnist Robert S. Allen must have been surprised by Dina Temple-Raston’s Book World review identifying him as the first American journalist “to work for the Soviets” [“When spies toiled among the Washington press corps,” Sept. 9].

This portrait seemed entirely contrary to the nature of a man who served under — and idolized — Gen. George S. Patton during World War II and was a hard-line Cold Warrior afterward.

The book being reviewed drew its accusation from a brief entry in the KGB archives, in which a Soviet agent informed Moscow that they had recruited Allen as a “valuable contact” who would operate under the cover name George Parker.

At the depth of the Depression, the agent paid Allen $100 a month to provide news. The record of this arrangement lasted only a brief period. Perhaps it ended quickly once the Soviet handler realized that the most famous George Parker of the day was a conman who made his living selling the Brooklyn Bridge to gullible customers.

Donald A. Ritchie, Bethesda