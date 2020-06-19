If we have the political will, then we are capable of measuring and correcting racially disparate policing. If blacks get jail time instead of community service more often than whites, then release nonviolent offenders from jail to remove the disparity. If blacks disproportionately receive traffic fines and fees, then issue refunds until the disparity is removed.
Until we are willing to measure and correct racial disparities in policing, racial disparities will persist.
Jonathan Krall, Alexandria
The writer is a member of the steering committee of Grassroots Alexandria.