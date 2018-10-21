In his Oct. 15 op-ed, “Don’t let this get lost in the madness,” E.J. Dionne Jr. noted, correctly, that it’s “appalling . . . ‘the worst of the worse’ ” for the administration to hinder entry for Iraqis and Afghans who helped the United States during its wars. U.S. law entitles visas to those who are often in jeopardy for helping us. So why would we expect help in the future from friendly nationals? These shortsighted fear-based policies are another way the Republicans under President Trump are shooting us in the foot.

Larry M. Lawrence, Washington