Colbert I. King’s Aug. 11 op-ed, “Republicans for the end of democracy,” was the scariest thing I recall reading in a newspaper. A poll found that 43 percent of self-identified Republicans are willing to let the president shut down media outlets of which he disapproves.

Such an idea is plainly unconstitutional and is unlikely to ever be allowed. But that nearly half of self-identified Republicans are willing to emulate the dictatorships of the world should be a wake-up call to all other Trump voters to see what their votes have wrought.

Barry Bielsker, Vienna