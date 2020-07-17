More than four months later, despite all the world has experienced and learned about this pandemic, our country has circled back to that same mental space. This time, no one is talking about trips to Europe — the European Union has barred American travelers — but there are other things we are eager to do, would love to do, have planned to do. Yet, even as we doggedly press ahead, it feels as though the virus is deciding otherwise.

Exhibit A: Back to school. There are so many reasons the country wants to return to in-person learning. The economy needs it. Millions of parents can’t get back to work until their children have someplace safe and constructive to spend their days. Justice demands it. Students in poverty have limited access to the computers and broadband necessary for virtual learning. The physical and mental health of young people depends on it. That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” as the doctors said in a recent statement. “The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.”

AD

AD

But returning safely to schools, colleges and universities was a formidable task even in spring, when the covid-19 trend lines looked as though they might turn favorable. In a paper published during the relatively optimistic days of May, John P. Bailey and Jessica Schurz of the American Enterprise Institute noted that close to one-fifth of all teachers and more than 25 percent of principals in U.S. schools are over 55 and, therefore, at elevated risk of contracting covid-19. To reopen schools without driving mass retirements and resulting staff shortages would require “important health precautions as part of containment strategies until a vaccine can be developed and safely deployed,” they warned.

As we know, such precautions and strategies have been wanting. Egged on by our irresponsible president, many Americans have ignored pleas to mask up, wash up and keep a safe distance. The sadly predictable results are seen in a galloping spread of new infections. China sealed off the city of Wuhan in January when the known caseload there reached 1,300. Italy effectively quarantined 16 million people in March when its total case count reached 5,800. The United States has surpassed 70,000 new covid-19 cases . . . per day.

AD

AD

That many of these cases are mild, or even asymptomatic, is a happy fact. But enough are severe to strain hospitals in many parts of the country — and that’s before the approaching return of flu season, which will further tax health-care resources. People focused on the relatively low risk of serious illness among kids are missing a key point. Adults, too, are necessary to the education ecosystem; in fact, we need more of them to operate covid-safe schools. Those at elevated risk of death are looking at the wildfire spread of this disease, weighing the implications and, in many cases, concluding that they don’t feel safe returning to their jobs as teachers, professors, coaches, school bus drivers, fraternity house managers, lunchroom cooks, custodians, security guards and administrators.

Keep in mind, the covid-19 recession is decimating state and local budgets that supply the majority of school funding. A promise of safe classrooms rings hollow without the money to pay for them. The Trump administration’s bluster about cutting funds to schools that cannot open makes matters worse; talk of adding money for schools to a future relief package comes too late to save the semester.

AD

AD

The United States had a chance to get covid-19 under control. Other countries are doing it. But with transmission unfettered and the traditional start of school drawing near, it looks like we’ve blown the opportunity and failed our kids. Their anger and depression will be justified if their classrooms are empty again this fall. I only hope they learn a lesson from our failure.

Read more from David Von Drehle’s archive.