Regarding the Feb. 17 front-page article about the use of the National Guard to clear brush on the border at Yuma, Ariz., “Amid political heat, doing their duty”:

For 19 years, I served as director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which undertook extensive wetlands restoration there. In 2006, when there truly was a serious crisis at the border, we were asked by a private foundation to see if we could work with Border Patrol officials to combine border security with environmental restoration. Working with Pronatura Noroeste, a Mexican nongovernmental organization, we completed a 150-acre cross-border restoration project (called Common Ground) that cleared non-native vegetation on both sides of the border and replaced it with low-growing native vegetation, providing the Border Patrol with a better line of sight, even into Mexico. The reality is that cutting down salt cedar is pointless unless it is replaced with native vegetation that can outcompete it.

Yuma became an “operationally secure” sector of the border through a combination of fencing, electronic surveillance, increased Border Patrol presence and innovative thinking on environmental restoration.

Charles Flynn, Philadelphia