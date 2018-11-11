In her criticism of acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker, Ruth Marcus suggested that it is “lunacy” for any lawyer to criticize Marbury v. Madison [“The crank in the Justice Department,” op-ed, Nov. 9]. Regardless of Mr. Whitaker’s competence and qualifications, it is high time for a debate about the powers of the Supreme Court.

In claiming the court’s authority to strike down acts of Congress, Marbury established a form of judicial supremacy that is not only profoundly undemocratic but also, in practice, usually disastrous when exercised. The court’s history of overturning federal legislation is a sorry saga. The Dred Scott decision in 1857 helped bring on the Civil War. The court’s recent gutting of the Voting Rights Act echoed the unfortunate precedent of 1883, when the justices put the Civil Rights Act of 1875 on the chopping block. The court’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act led to the exclusion of millions of poor Americans from Medicaid coverage. National legislation should be the task of Congress alone. “The removal of unwise laws . . . lies not to the courts,” wrote Harlan Stone, “but to the ballot.”

Adam Fairclough, Washington