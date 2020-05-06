How disappointing to see Common Sense Media — and, by extension, The Post — feel it necessary to twice warn parents of same-sex romance in the May 1 review of “The Half of It” [Weekend]. Sadly, I’m sure there are still some parents who are fine with their children watching opposite-sex romance scenes but disapprove of exposing their children to age-appropriate same-sex romances. However, it is both surprising and disappointing to see CSM feed into these discriminatory views. An organization dedicated to protecting children from the darker side of our electronic age really should do better.