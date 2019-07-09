I agree wholeheartedly with Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) on his recommendations in his July 3 Wednesday Opinion essay, “The border spending bill is still not enough,” for dealing with the border and immigration problem. He was right on target when he identified the root causes of mass migration as violence, extreme poverty, human smugglers and the lack of economic opportunity in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. This is where our efforts and resources should be concentrated, along with updating our asylum laws and policies. And this is where positive results will occur. Mr. Hurd also said that political intransigence in Congress is the obstacle to resolving this serious problem with a solution that will cost a fraction of what it does once the problem reaches our shores.

Nick De Cerchio, Lewes, Del.

Read more letters to the editor.