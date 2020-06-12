Regarding the June 6 news article “President lifts limits on fishing at marine sanctuary”:

President Trump’s action to allow fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument is an attack on science and environmental sustainability. 

Fishing gear, including traps and longlines, set in water more than 1,000 feet deep, requires long buoy lines, which commonly entangle whales migrating through the area, causing painful injuries, extended suffering and death. Entanglement in fishing gear causes 82 percent of mortalities to North Atlantic right whales, and 85 percent show evidence of previous entanglement. Offshore lobster traps are fished in “trawls” consisting of up to 50 traps attached to a single line, and the entire rig can weigh as much as a small car. 

The seafloor in most of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts is covered with a variety of corals, gorgonians (“sea fans”), giant sponges and other organisms that create critical structure-forming habitat for juvenile fish, lobsters and crabs. Such cold-water “coral gardens” can rival tropical coral reefs in color and complexity. Traps and longlines set in this environment often land on and damage these organisms, and, when retrieved, the traps and lines drag across the bottom, causing further damage and breakage to corals and sponges. Many such corals are hundreds of years old, and removing them is tantamount to clear-cutting.

Establishment of no-fishing zones is the most effective mechanism for ensuring long-term sustainability of marine life and habitats. Opening the only fully protected marine sanctuary in the Atlantic Ocean to commercial fishing reverses centuries of science and decades of advocacy on behalf of protecting precious marine resources.

Bradley G. Stevens, Salisbury