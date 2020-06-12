The seafloor in most of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts is covered with a variety of corals, gorgonians (“sea fans”), giant sponges and other organisms that create critical structure-forming habitat for juvenile fish, lobsters and crabs. Such cold-water “coral gardens” can rival tropical coral reefs in color and complexity. Traps and longlines set in this environment often land on and damage these organisms, and, when retrieved, the traps and lines drag across the bottom, causing further damage and breakage to corals and sponges. Many such corals are hundreds of years old, and removing them is tantamount to clear-cutting.
Establishment of no-fishing zones is the most effective mechanism for ensuring long-term sustainability of marine life and habitats. Opening the only fully protected marine sanctuary in the Atlantic Ocean to commercial fishing reverses centuries of science and decades of advocacy on behalf of protecting precious marine resources.
Bradley G. Stevens, Salisbury