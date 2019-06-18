The June 14 news article “Despite opposition, USDA research agencies will move to Kansas City region” detailed the Trump administration’s proposal to move two Agriculture Department agencies, the Economic Research Service (where I worked from 1978 to 1992) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, out of the Washington region.

Despite the purported reason for the move — cost savings — in the case of the ERS, the motive is another example of the Trump administration’s scorched-earth policy with respect to data collection, analysis and research. The ERS offered objective analysis about the effect of President Trump’s tariffs and the recent tax law, among other things, on the agriculture sector, which contradicted the administration’s version of events. So Kansas City, here we come. Out of sight, out of mind.

Carol Goodloe, Arlington