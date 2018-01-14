John Wiebenson and others build a structure at the Poor People's Campaign in 1968. (Leah L. Jones/Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture)

Lonnie G. Bunch III is director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

I was 14 when my parents took my brother and me to Washington to witness the masses gathering there. It was the spring of 1968, and thousands of African Americans, American Indians, Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans, Asian Americans and poor whites from across the country had made their way to the Mall to protest the thing they all had in common: poverty.

They came by train, bus and car caravans. Some traveled by mule carts. They came from farm towns, big cities, the Appalachian hills and Native American reservations. It was the start of the Poor People’s Campaign.

Once they reached the Mall, they built Resurrection City. It became home for more than 6,000 people; they were there for six weeks. They built 540 tents that resembled wooden shanties, where they lived, worshiped, held meetings, set up Head Start classes and received medical care.

And they brought the nation’s attention to the crippling effects of poverty — and issued a demand for jobs, training, health care and affordable housing. This was the mission of Resurrection City — the final vision of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and, perhaps, his most ambitious dream.

King’s commitment to economic reform is often overshadowed by his broader civil rights work and his assassination. He characterized America’s socioeconomic schism as an “enormous, entrenched evil,” one analogous to “strangulation.”

What King could not know was that this economic divide would long outlive him. Though there has been a decline in the percentage of people trapped in poverty, people of color are still disproportionately affected.

There is something to be gained, then, from revisiting King’s final dream — one that cuts across borders and boundaries to illuminate the cracks in the nation’s veneer of abundant prosperity.

This month, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is exploring King’s final vision in a new exhibition, “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.” The exhibition, bringing together rare oral histories, posters and photographs, lays bare the distance traveled, the stories shared and the history made by Americans with seemingly little in common except the dream to overcome poverty.

The legacy of the six-week Poor People’s Campaign is mixed. Some argue that it achieved only isolated gains in education, labor and limited housing subsidies for the poor. Others point to the fact that mere months later, President Richard Nixon, on May 6, 1969, presented a major speech on hunger to Congress. Nixon recommended several programs to end hunger in America, including the Food Stamp program and the food program for women, infants and hildren. The Poor People’s Campaign planted the seeds for many safety-net programs that flourished for a while but have demonstrably declined over the years. The movement stands apart in its interethnic organization, the crucial role women played in its coalition and the profound truth it laid bare.

Writing in “The Trumpet of Conscience,” King explained that the problem is international in scope: “Disinherited people all over the world are bleeding to death from deep social and economic wounds.”

For King, it was only through nationwide reconciliation that a “beloved community” could be formed, and, with it, economic injustice overcome.

Women, in particular, played a key role in advocating for the nation’s poor. Coretta Scott King led the Poor People’s Campaign’s first rally, on Mother’s Day. Marian Wright Edelman championed the need to bring the weight of the movement to illuminate the pain and paralysis of poverty. Like many involved, Edelman continued to fight for fairness long after Resurrection City was disbanded, by founding the Children’s Defense Fund — an organization that reminds us that one way to judge a nation is by how it treats its children.

For all its pioneering work, the Poor People’s Campaign failed to realize its aims, in part because there is no simple solution to the nation’s economic ills. Resurrection City brought to light the country’s poverty problem but, befitting its muddy ground, found itself in a social and political quagmire — one that failed to design and construct a strategy for addressing poverty decades into the future.

Today we find ourselves in another pivotal moment in our history — one in which poverty is pervasive and knowledge of its scope scarce. Revisiting the Poor People’s Campaign offers a new vantage point into our shared story, a rich body of knowledge to inform our debates and a model for exposing injustice.

One of my favorite photographs in the exhibition is of Ralph Abernathy, King’s successor as leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Abernathy is hammering a last nail into one of the Resurrection City buildings. Like others there, he wasn’t constructing just buildings but also collaborations, not just structures but also guideposts — towering testaments that said to the nation: We want to be a different America, and we are willing to work to make that happen.

Those six weeks in Washington did not bring permanent systematic change but hinted at how to do so. Today, in South Side Chicago or Southeast Washington, economic injustice is as real as it has ever been. Poverty plagues us all, regardless of race, religion or region, and it can be addressed only when we stand together in a city, and a nation, of hope.