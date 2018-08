Kathleen Parker lifted my spirits with her July 25 Wednesday Opinion column, “In defense of poodles.” In a time when so many stories are wearying or alarming or just plain “SAD!,” it was refreshing to have a laugh out loud with my husband as I read her words to him. I especially enjoyed her suggestion: “Let’s skip World War III and just have a dog show.” Truly. Yes!

We appreciate the media, now more than ever.

Christine Hackett, Potomac Falls