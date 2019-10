Seriously? The yak was on his way to be slaughtered when he escaped! Is the devastating loss perhaps the $1,000 his owner didn’t get for yak meat?

As for flying the county flag at half-staff to mourn this loss, why do so for a yak and not for the countless deer and other animals who are killed by vehicles daily? (Answer: because the flag would never fly high again.)

Martha E. Powers, Lake Frederick, Va.

