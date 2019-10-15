This New Yorker, who cheered at an August game (the one the Mets won in the bottom of the ninth) against your team, is rooting for the Nationals and their city. For people such as myself who love theater, a Nationals-Yankees World Series would be a dream matchup, reminiscent of the earlier Washington Senators. I’m thinking of the reprise of the great baseball song “Heart” from Broadway’s 1955 “Damn Yankees”: “So when the bases are loaded. The count is three and two. You’ll hit a homer, Joe, we can depend on you. You’re a hero ’cause you’ve got heart. You’ve got heart.” This sounds similar to what happened when the Nationals defeated the favored Dodgers, advancing to the National League Championship Series.