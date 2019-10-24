The story: “People who do not have [a] particular kind of ego do not get into politics, or are soon forced out. A partial exception establishes the rule. Thomas d’Alesandro III came of a political family in Baltimore, and was groomed from childhood to become mayor, as his father (Tommy Junior) had been. But Tommy the Third did not like the drudgery or insults he underwent, and he announced he would not run for reelection. So rare is it for a politician to withdraw from a sure seat, except to seek a higher one, that city hall reporters thought there might be a damaging scandal ready to break. . . . But he called them in to explain himself and explained much about politics also: ‘I know what you guys are thinking; but I’ll give you my real reason for withdrawing. . . . I come into this nice office with the big desk. The secretary . . . holds out a big silver tray full of s---. “Would you please eat this, Mr. Mayor?” Well, it takes all day; but I finally eat it and go home. And the next morning when I come in she has a fresh platter of s--- for me to eat.’ ”