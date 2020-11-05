The changes have not come without controversy. There has been a heated debate, with critics saying the changes will “dumb down” a school that consistently has been ranked as one of the nation’s best. Some parents of Asian students, who make up more than 70 percent of the enrollment at Thomas Jefferson, see the changes as an attack on them that will lessen opportunities for their children. Some have accused those who are pushing for change as exploiting the tragedy of George Floyd’s death.

The death of Mr. Floyd in May under the knee of a White Minneapolis police officer did spark a national conversation that spotlighted inequities across a host of American institutions. It is a credit to Fairfax school officials that, prodded by a passionate group of TJ alumni who benefited from the school but see its failings, they are giving this issue the attention it is due. “The status quo has got to go,” Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand said on a recent broadcast of WAMU’s “Kojo Nnamdi Show.” He pointed to the school’s failure to reflect the diversity of the Northern Virginia communities it serves and defended the decision to eliminate the admissions test.

Some of the country’s best universities have moved away from a reliance on standardized test scores, and Mr. Brabrand makes a compelling argument that the test, which gave an advantage to students with the resources for expensive test prep, long ago ceased to be the best measure of student talent and potential. The challenge now is coming up with a new system. The superintendent’s initial proposal was for a merit-based lottery for applicants who maintained a 3.5 grade-point average, had completed Algebra I and filled out an extensive questionnaire. That ran into opposition, and he was sent back to the drawing board to develop different options, expected this month.

Problems extend beyond the admission process. There are inequities in how children are identified in the early grades for enriched learning, and disparities exist in which schools even offer advanced learning programs. Some Black and Hispanic students said they were not encouraged — or were even discouraged — from applying to Thomas Jefferson. Some of those who do get there, like Didi Elsyad, whose story was recently detailed by The Post’s Hannah Natanson, are made to feel unwelcome. We urge the school board not to shirk from the challenge of making this school more fairly serve a diverse community.

