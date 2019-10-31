Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.’s legacy not only includes the enactment of laws advancing the environment, education and equality but also traffic safety laws that have saved lives and taxpayer dollars [ “Miller to step down as leader of Md. Senate ,” front page, Oct. 25].

In 1992, Maryland adopted an all-rider motorcycle helmet law. It was a tough legislative battle with a long history of failed attempts. At a crucial point in the legislative session, safety groups lacked one critical vote to move the bill out of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and to the Senate floor. The committee chairman at the time was a fervent opponent. The morning the committee took up the motorcycle helmet bill, safety advocates were braced for another defeat yet stunned by the outcome. One senator, who had indicated his opposition, changed his position and voted for the bill, thereby ensuring full Senate consideration and expected approval.