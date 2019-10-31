Mr. Miller’s involvement in turning the vote around was responsible for the bill’s survival and successful enactment. Almost every year since 1992, legislation has been introduced in Annapolis to repeal the motorcycle helmet law, and every year, Mr. Miller ensures it never makes it to the governor’s desk. As a result, hundreds of Maryland families have been spared the loss of a loved one or the emotional and financial burden of caring for a brain-injured family member.
Jacqueline S. Gillan, Washington
The writer is president emeritus of
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.
