Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.’s legacy not only includes the enactment of laws advancing the environment, education and equality but also traffic safety laws that have saved lives and taxpayer dollars [“Miller to step down as leader of Md. Senate,” front page, Oct. 25].

In 1992, Maryland adopted an all-rider motorcycle helmet law. It was a tough legislative battle with a long history of failed attempts. At a crucial point in the legislative session, safety groups lacked one critical vote to move the bill out of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and to the Senate floor. The committee chairman at the time was a fervent opponent. The morning the committee took up the motorcycle helmet bill, safety advocates were braced for another defeat yet stunned by the outcome. One senator, who had indicated his opposition, changed his position and voted for the bill, thereby ensuring full Senate consideration and expected approval.

Mr. Miller’s involvement in turning the vote around was responsible for the bill’s survival and successful enactment. Almost every year since 1992, legislation has been introduced in Annapolis to repeal the motorcycle helmet law, and every year, Mr. Miller ensures it never makes it to the governor’s desk. As a result, hundreds of Maryland families have been spared the loss of a loved one or the emotional and financial burden of caring for a brain-injured family member.

Jacqueline S. Gillan, Washington

The writer is president emeritus of

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

AD
AD