The Jan. 26 Metro article “Some choose streets over shelters after D.C. encampment is cleared” was a great way to continue the discussion regarding finding options for people experiencing homelessness that will generate greater participation and businesses discovering ways to assist. It was refreshing to read an analysis of the reasons “why” the homeless prefer to sleep on the street. In addition to what the article cited, please consider the possibility of being an ex-prisoner or the application process is too slow or not wanting to be in the database listed as a homeless person. As a former homeless person, I met a lot of people from a wide range of circumstances for being on the street.