If the people don’t want go to shelters, we should begin outreach programs. There could be incentives such as job training or drug treatment to increase the interest to register. We could use mobile clinics similar to the ones used as part of the needle exchange program. These clinics would provide free health screens such as blood pressure and blood-sugar testing and instructions on where to go for treatment, as well as offer mental evaluations and treatment for the mentally ill.
At one time, low-cost apartments were available. Maybe it’s time to improve rent-control laws. If we don’t take the necessary steps, we will continue this cycle of allowing encampments, only for them to be removed and relocated.
We can’t eliminate homelessness, but we can dramatically reduce it. Getting homeless people to participate is complicated. For me, it was getting into an affordable living situation and job training for economic stability that ended my homelessness.
Greg Raleigh, Washington