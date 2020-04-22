Andrew Finn, Burke

Having read Stephen Moore’s characterization of lockdown protesters as “the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” I could not help but be reminded of counsel Joseph Welch’s plaintive inquiry of Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the Army-McCarthy hearings, “Have you no sense of decency?” [“Rallies against governors’ stay-at-home orders grow,” news, April 18].

AD

AD

To liken those who protest temporary government restrictions in the face of a recognized public health emergency to those facing Jim Crow-era experiences that included not only public transportation affronts but also the lynchings of almost 4,000 black men, the burning and bombing of black churches and the razing of black communities such as those in Rosewood, Fla., and the Greenwood District in Tulsa, is an abomination to which I can only ask Mr. Moore, “Have you no sense of decency?”

Harold M. Sklar, Chevy Chase

Reading the April 18 front-page article on protests erupting over business closures, “Trump fomenting defiance of strictures,” I was sickened by the absence of a national leader with the ability to pull together all sides in our current disaster. A strong president would show an understanding of both the public health fears and the fears of economic disruption.

AD

AD

It is sad that we are stuck with a president who, like a rebellious teenager, thinks it’s cute to tweet “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, as if he forgot that he was elected to the highest leadership position in our country and he is expected by all of us, regardless of political party, to find solutions to getting us back to work in a healthy environment. It is sad and frightening to have a president who is too immature and incompetent to do the job he was elected to do.

Diane Ellis, Brunswick

Regarding the April 18 front-page article “Trump fomenting defiance of strictures”:

Maybe we need a refresher back-to-basics crash course in human behavior: Working as part of a group tasked with solving a horrendous time-sensitive problem and confronted with one or more people who present ideas with which we might not agree, how would a responsible team-player respond? When asked a probing question that makes one feel uncomfortable, how would someone who is open-minded reply? Alone in a gilded room at the end of the day, and finding myself thinking about all the people who depend upon my leadership — millions of them in a life-or-death situation — I would have to ask myself, what would a prudent, rational person do? Face masks and personal protective equipment are in short supply, but maybe we need to start manufacturing, circulating and wearing wristbands with the letters “WWAMAD?” — “What would a mature adult do?”

AD

AD

Benjamin Sloan, Charlottesville

Regarding the April 11 Metro article “A celebration saved”:

The novel coronavirus crisis has created an uncertain environment for children waiting to be adopted and the families eager to adopt. The story of Erica Walker’s virtual adoption of her son, Dylan, is an example of the practical changes possible to protect public health while ensuring that the more than 125,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care do not have to wait longer for a family.

Adoption professionals are taking innovative approaches to continue supporting youths in their care, understanding that their resolve to find children safe, loving homes must match the urgency of this moment. We implore judges to follow the lead of Judge Andrea Hertzfeld and others using technology to keep adoptions and critical court hearings moving.

AD

AD

We are calling for states to put a three-to-six-month moratorium on allowing youths to age out of foster care. Research shows that 1 in 5 teenagers who age out without a family will be homeless after age 18. These youths face an increased risk from the coronavirus because of close quarters in shelters if they are homeless, few opportunities for employment and a lack of access to health care should they become infected.

It is up to all of us to use the resources we have at our disposal to ensure that no child faces this crisis, or any other, without the stability and support of a forever home.

Rita Soronen, Columbus, Ohio

The writer is president and chief executive of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

AD

Stark differences between states exist in estimating mortality rates associated with covid-19 infection, as highlighted when the April 17 front-page article “States vary in deciding which deaths count toward virus toll” compared less inclusive Alabama with more inclusive Colorado. Furthermore, the article noted that changing criteria for mortality attribution to covid-19 on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depending on whether an infection is confirmed by a test (often unavailable), have contributed confusion when clarity is of primary importance. This confusion could be resolved, however, if authorities uniformly used published age-adjusted mortality trajectories for different U.S. counties, taken over a 20-year period, to subtract predicted from actual mortality rates.

AD

Stanley I. Rapoport, Washington