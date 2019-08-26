In reading the Aug. 23 front-page article “Biden puts electability first, like him or not,” I was struck not by former vice president Joe Biden’s positions on issues but by the belief that, once untethered from President Trump, Republicans will become reasonable and work with Democrats in a bipartisan approach to governing. As Mr. Biden himself would say, “Oh, come on, man.”

Does Mr. Biden think that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — not the Henry Clay of our generation (another Kentuckian, he was called “the Great Compromiser”) — is a creature of Mr. Trump? Or that Reps. Devin Nunes (Calif.), Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Steve Scalise (La.) will become Rockefeller Republicans? That Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Brett M. Kavanaugh will suddenly morph into Justices John Paul Stevens and David Souter (both Republicans)?

Much like the title character in “In Search of Reagan’s Brain” (Garry Trudeau, “Doonesbury”), whose mind is filled with “Five cent sarsaparillas,” Mr. Biden’s frame of reference is Republicans such as Jacob Javits and Charles Percy. I’ve got news for you, Joe: Those Republicans no longer exist. You think otherwise? Oh, come on, man.

Harold M. Sklar, Chevy Chase

