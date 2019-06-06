Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) speaks at a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on March 26 in Washington. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

How much more attention must we give to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s assertion that beating cancer is a character strength? In the latest example, “Gov. Hogan declines to challenge Trump” [front page, June 2], Mr. Hogan (R) replied, when asked about enduring President Trump’s “wrath,” “I battled cancer for 18 months and can probably take it.”

After Mr. Hogan finished treatment for a second cancer, his official @GovLarryHogan Twitter posted a selfie with the announcement “Larry — 2 Cancer — 0.”

Perhaps the governor could champion a new line of thinking: that those who pursue treatment but die from the disease are not “losers.” I suggest he begin by reading Sunita Puri, medical director of palliative medicine and supportive care at Keck Hospital and the Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Southern California, who wrote : “Maybe cancer and heart disease and organ failure aren’t battles to win or lose, but simply illnesses that we strive to treat.”

Anna Guido Perrone, Burtonsville