An action proposal: It’s time for parents, teachers, PTAs and gun-safety advocates across the country to give Congress and state legislatures an ultimatum. If by Sept. 1, 2020, reasonable gun-safety legislation has not been passed, students and teachers will not return to school until they do. Talk is cheap. It’s time for action. Schools depend on being reimbursed for student days attended. After a few days of a nationwide boycott, I can almost guarantee we’ll see action. All we need is the courage of our convictions, just like the demonstrators in Puerto Rico, Hong Kong and the civil rights movement.