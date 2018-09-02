Regarding Max Boot’s Aug. 30 Thursday Opinion column, “Sleepwalking into nationalism”:

That the world “has never been more peaceful or prosperous” is precisely why nationalist movements can emerge. If one is not worrying about one’s survival, one can think about what could be better — or fairer, or whatever. It is not necessarily violent strife and significant uncertainty that fuel the drive for change. I would suggest that a relative calmness allows us to think about something that might be better. We have the luxury to do that.

And even if it is not violent, there still exists an accurate perspective of discontent, of unfairness, which is still a pretty good driver for change, especially if one is not fighting daily to survive.

Tom Martella, Washington

When I saw the Aug. 30 front-page headline “Allies worry Trump isn’t ready for gathering storm,” I thought it was a reference to the weakening of NATO relative to Russian expansionism and the president’s dismissal of Russian cyberwarfare against American democracy. It also could include the president’s premature, overblown claims about North Korea and his questioning the need to spend much money on war games with our ally South Korea. One might apply Max Boot’s column in the same issue about the “sleepwalking into . . . catastrophe” that contributed to World War I.

But the article specified a gathering legal storm. The president’s political allies are worrying about impeachment. Both interpretations may be right and related. The president swore an oath to preserve and protect the Constitution, which includes the need to “provide for the common defense.” Personality of the president aside, his exaggerated rhetoric, wrongheaded perceptions, attacks on the Justice Department and our intelligence agencies, cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and ignorance of history undermine our long-term national security. The reckless mess in U.S. foreign relations with traditional allies and military posture may ultimately provide the most compelling justification for impeachment.

For the sake of all Americans and that of our future, as well as the pride of our self-defeating, weakening president, I hope I am wrong.

Bob Carolla, Arlington