The Sept. 19 news article “Supreme Court denial means political nonprofits must disclose many donors” reported on a significant step in the right direction. Three logical additional steps would be for: the Federal Election Commission to require that donors also disclose whether they are officers, directors, partners, or holders of more than 5 percent ownership at any public or private company with more than 100 employees; the Senate and House to pass a rule requiring its members to recuse themselves from votes on any measure that would directly affect the interests of any such donor, to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest; and the public, the media and public-interest groups immediately to start asking candidates whether they would support steps 1 and 2.

William Steigelmann, Myersville