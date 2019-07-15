Workers at the Hollywood Bed Frame Company mark the company's expansion in Commerce, Calif. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

James Hohmann’s July 10 Daily 202 column, “As worker shortage looms, group aims to make factory jobs more appealing,” raised three basic questions for me:

First, instead of launching a “mobile road show” and a “large festival” to promote factory employment, why don’t the owners just use some of the money from their Trump tax cuts to raise wages and benefits to attract more workers?

Second, if young Americans don’t have the skills to work with the “new technologies,” why not give them on-the-job training upon hiring them?

And third, if the United States is running short of blue-collar workers, why are we fencing out so many potential workers at our southern border?

Leo Bosner, Washington

