Containing the spread of the coronavirus [“Virus spread for weeks in Wash. state, study says,” front page, March 2] requires early detection and expeditious isolation of infected individuals. However, our health-care infrastructure has three major vulnerabilities that must be urgently addressed by the administration to avoid extensive contagion.

First, undocumented immigrants who fear deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they come forward for testing will be reluctant to visit medical facilities until they are severely ill, by which time they will have infected large numbers of people.

Second, legal immigrants awaiting visas will also avoid screening, as their visa applications will be compromised if they try to access public services (under recent administration initiatives), with the same result.

Third, states that have not expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act might also experience large numbers of people reluctant to get screened because of cost. Turning to emergency care is a dangerous option, as it will expose large numbers of highly infectious people to the virus in hospital waiting rooms.

We are at a tipping point regarding contagion, and the administration must act immediately in these three dimensions to avoid creating a significant reservoir of infection in our midst.

Basil Zavoico, McLean