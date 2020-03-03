Second, legal immigrants awaiting visas will also avoid screening, as their visa applications will be compromised if they try to access public services (under recent administration initiatives), with the same result.
Third, states that have not expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act might also experience large numbers of people reluctant to get screened because of cost. Turning to emergency care is a dangerous option, as it will expose large numbers of highly infectious people to the virus in hospital waiting rooms.
We are at a tipping point regarding contagion, and the administration must act immediately in these three dimensions to avoid creating a significant reservoir of infection in our midst.
Basil Zavoico, McLean