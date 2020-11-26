The officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, were indicted last month by a special grand jury in Virginia, each for a count of involuntary manslaughter and a count of reckless use of a firearm. They are now expected to prevail in an attempt to shift their cases from Fairfax County to federal court, where their prospects are likely to turn on a seemingly straightforward question: Could the officers reasonably believe that drawing their weapons and opening fire on Ghaisar was a “necessary and proper” exercise of their duties?

That question invites a review of the sequence of events in the minutes that preceded the shooting, which began when Ghaisar, whose vehicle was lightly rear-ended on the George Washington Memorial Parkway, drove off without stopping. When the officers, trailed by Fairfax police whose dash cam recorded the incident, first pulled Ghaisar over and baselessly pointed their weapons at him, was that “necessary and proper”? When, perhaps panicking, he drove off rather than roll down his window, and one of the officers pounded on the side of his car with his pistol, was that “necessary and proper” police conduct? In an encounter stemming from a trivial traffic incident?

And finally, when the officers opened fire after pulling Ghaisar over for the last time, each of them firing five times and one officer striking him repeatedly, was that “necessary and proper”? Considering that Ghaisar’s car was actually turning away from the officers and inching forward?

In fact, the officers’ conduct is a case study, ready-made for the police academy, of how not to handle what could and should have been a routine officer-involved event. How not to escalate. How not to rashly brandish service weapons. How not to allow exasperation become a pretext for the unwarranted use of lethal force.

To read the motions filed by the officers’ attorneys, in federal court, is to enter into an upside-down world where phony justifications are applied retroactively regardless of the fact that they don’t square with the truth. The video of Ghaisar’s shooting is a plain refutation of the officers’ assertions that they, or the public, were somehow in danger.

Three years is too long for justice in Ghaisar’s death. Too long for his family, and too long for the public. The passage of time has not blunted the sheer outrage of such an abuse of power and a failure of judgment — the very things we most fear from the people paid to serve and protect.