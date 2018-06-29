Voters finally saw a “win” on Tuesday in a ruling against racial gerrymandering in 11 Virginia legislative districts by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia [“Court strikes down Va. House districts,” Metro, June 27]. But it is not the end, nor is it a solution. Republicans said that they plan to appeal to the Supreme Court, which has just punted in other gerrymandering cases before it. And the ruling applies to 11 House districts, but Virginia has 89 others.

What Virginia voters need are fair maps drawn by an independent redistricting commission in an open and transparent process that respects compactness, contiguity and communities of interest. Virginia legislators must pass a constitutional amendment in 2019 and again in 2020 that will give voters fair maps after the 2020 Census. No more backroom deals that favor party and politicians. It is time to give voters a true victory.

Jackie Rivas, Arlington