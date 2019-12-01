“When the ordinary American hears of them, instead of the idealist within him beginning to ‘see red’ with the higher indignation . . . he begins to pooh-pooh and tone down the thing, and breed excuses from his general fund of optimism and respect for expediency. ‘It’s probably right enough’; ‘Scoundrelly, as you say,’ but understandable ‘from the point of view of parties interested’ — but understandable in onlooking citizens only as a symptom of the moral flabbiness born of the exclusive worship of the bitch-goddess Success. That — with the squalid cash interpretation put on the word success — is our national disease.”

One can hope that either James’s estimate of the American character is overblown or that our national disease does not prove terminal.

AD

AD

Victor A. Capece, Bowie

The change in Virginia that my Jan. 30 letter, “For the climate’s sake, vote Republicans out of Richmond,” called for has happened. Now, it is clear that Virginia’s new Democratic majority should not wait to take serious action on the climate crisis.

The new majority is making waves with pronouncements on gun safety, women’s rights, workers’ rights and more, but climate change is apparently not a top priority. The message could not be clearer: Greenhouse gas emissions must begin falling if we are to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. There is no time for incremental steps; there can be no waiting. If Virginia’s new Democratic majority is to rise to the challenge, the climate crisis must be a top priority.

AD

Bold action is committing Virginia to getting to economy-wide, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; it is committing to getting to carbon-free electric power by 2040; it is establishing robust and binding processes to reinvent Virginia’s energy economy; and it is deploying every means we have to cut Virginia’s greenhouse gas emissions. To do anything less is to fail to properly answer the question “are we being good ancestors?” (paraphrasing Jonas Salk).

Scott Emery, Sterling

The writer is a member of Zero Carbon Virginia and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

AD