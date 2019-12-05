As with many self-identified victims, Mr. Morgan and his portrayal of events are almost completely divorced from reality: He succeeded in blaming United Airlines for something over which it had zero control — weather — while taking no responsibility for something over which he had total control — sleeping through boarding for the flight on which he was rebooked. He deemed United greedy for failing to provide him with free food and housing and complained that flights subsequent to the one he slept through were full, arguing he has been “fleeced” and extrapolating this to a broader pattern of abuse he sees visited upon consumers by corporations.