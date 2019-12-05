Though Mr. Morgan never proffers an alternative way air travel should work, his desired end state and definition of fairness are clear: Other people should give him things to which he feels entitled. Having been published in The Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, etc., Mr. Morgan clearly has talent, and yet by his own description, he lives hand-to-mouth. Why society is complicit in his career choice or its financial consequences is less apparent. On behalf of the rest of us, I’d offer Mr. Morgan the following advice: Grow up.
Matthew Perl, Washington