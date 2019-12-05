Richard Morgan’s Dec. 1 Outlook essay, “Air travel shows what happens when we give companies ruinous power,” and indeed the fact that The Post deemed it worthy of publication were pathetic reflections on the infantilized state of society.

As with many self-identified victims, Mr. Morgan and his portrayal of events are almost completely divorced from reality: He succeeded in blaming United Airlines for something over which it had zero control — weather — while taking no responsibility for something over which he had total control — sleeping through boarding for the flight on which he was rebooked. He deemed United greedy for failing to provide him with free food and housing and complained that flights subsequent to the one he slept through were full, arguing he has been “fleeced” and extrapolating this to a broader pattern of abuse he sees visited upon consumers by corporations.

Though Mr. Morgan never proffers an alternative way air travel should work, his desired end state and definition of fairness are clear: Other people should give him things to which he feels entitled. Having been published in The Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, etc., Mr. Morgan clearly has talent, and yet by his own description, he lives hand-to-mouth. Why society is complicit in his career choice or its financial consequences is less apparent. On behalf of the rest of us, I’d offer Mr. Morgan the following advice: Grow up.

Matthew Perl, Washington