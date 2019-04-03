Regarding the March 31 front-page article “The keeper of the secret”:

John Johnson is a courageous and tenacious man pursuing the truth about the violent history in his southwestern Virginia county. Wytheville, Va., has yet to reconcile the public lynching that occurred there. The community must admit to the act of terrorism and truthfully and accurately reflect on its history of racial inequality and, in doing so, reshape the cultural landscape of the community.

In Montgomery, Ala., there is now a moving and sacred national memorial dedicated to lynching victims. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice presents the victims of racial violence through 6-foot-tall monuments, one for each county where a racist, terrorist lynching occurred. The presentation of the monuments and the overall feeling of the memorial are one of truthfulness and recognition of the terror the victims endured. Each victim is named, and each county is identified.

Each memorial has an identical memorial waiting to be claimed by the county in which a lynching occurred. Wythe County must claim the monument and erect it in a meaningful public venue. Then the community can begin to address its history of racial inequality and terrorism. The memorial should stand in remembrance and as an instrument to create reconciliation.

Linda Ebersole, Shady Side