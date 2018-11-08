David Von Drehle has President Trump clocked, figured out to a tee. His Nov. 7 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Time to reboot the Trump show,” exposed the president and his modus operandi clearly and amazingly. For Mr. Trump, it’s all a reality show, and it will run its course when we (especially Democrats) stop watching. He’s interested not in polls but in ratings and whipping up his base, which ups his polls. This success of the economy doesn’t help his polls, so he whips up the idea of a dangerous invasion from Central America to the boiling point. Whatever feeds his base helps his ratings. He’s in seventh heaven when he’s whipping up a crowd. So the new Democratic House must focus on its business of legislation and let his show die a natural death.

John H. Mohr, Rockville