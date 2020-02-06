AD

Most Americans, particularly independents, just want politicians to do their jobs. We have too much in this country to fix. The political theater is old. The duel between Mr. Trump and Ms. Pelosi only makes it worse.

Timothy A. Campbell, College Park

As a lifelong committed Democrat, I was saddened to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stoop to President Trump’s level by tearing up her advance copy of his State of the Union address at the conclusion of his presentation. Measure twice, cut once — or don’t cut at all.

Admittedly, these are very trying times for our party, with the contentious 2020 election looming and the direction of our country at stake. Fellow Democrats, now more than ever, I implore you to lead by example, not emulation.