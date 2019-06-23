Regarding the June 17 Metro article “UMUC’s path is up for debate”:

University of Maryland University College has had, for many years, faculty actively involved in setting the academic and curricular direction of the university. The elected Academic Advisory Board is UMUC’s faculty shared-governance body, and it is directly involved in decisions on academics, classroom size, technology and other matters of learning quality. In addition to faculty participation in shared governance, there is the Adjunct Faculty Association, whose elected leaders represent the needs and concerns of the adjunct faculty to the administration.

The article seemed to focus on the group that would like to unionize the adjunct faculty. Though small in number, their viewpoint is worthy of consideration. But a clearer picture requires balancing that with perspectives of faculty who have been involved in the shared-governance group and in the adjunct faculty group, and who have been at the forefront of representing faculty perspectives to, and partnering with, the administration.

Theodore Stone, Columbia

The writer is professor emeritus at University of Maryland University College.

